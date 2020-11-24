Coordination of legal processes on Azeri use of mercenaries discussed at justice ministry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan chaired a discussion on November 24 on the coordination of the national and foreign legal processes regarding the use of mercenaries by Turkey and Azerbaijan in the Artsakh war, the Justice Ministry said in a news release.

The Deputy Prosecutor General, the Armenian Representation before the ECHR and representatives of the Committee of Investigations, the National Security Service, Central Bank and the Human Rights Defender participated in the meeting.

Issues related to the coordination of foreign legal processes and international legal mutual assistance were discussed.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan