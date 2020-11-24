Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 November

Yerevan city council provides 100,000,000 drams to Stepanakert

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall will allocate 100,000,000 drams originally envisaged for New Year celebrations to Stepanakert City for capital works, Deputy Mayor Sergey Nersisyan said at the city council meeting. The city council unanimously approved the decision.

The money is allocated for the capital reconstruction of civilian infrastructure of the Artsakh capital city.

Additional allocations of funds will be made in the future also.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 




