Trump authorizes administration to begin transfer of power to Biden

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Incumbent US President Donald Trump recommended General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy and members of his administration to "do what needs to be done" on initial procedures on power transition, reports TASS.

Thus, the Republican in fact ordered to launch the transfer of power to Biden. “I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same”,Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, the US leader refused to concede his loss to Biden, signaling that he planned to continue legal battles and believed in his victory. “Our case strongly continues, we will keep up the good <...> fight, and I believe we will prevail!” he stressed.



