Armenian cenbank to carry out forex transactions to ensure stability

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia says it will conduct transactions in the Armenian foreign exchange market for ensuring the normal operations of the Armenian financial markets.

The cenbank says it continues monitoring the financial markets and in case of necessity it will use all levers to guarantee financial stability and stability of prices.

