Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan sacked

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan, the government’s press service reported.

Balayan was serving in the position since May 2018.

