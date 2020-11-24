Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan sacked
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked Deputy Minister of Defense Gabriel Balayan, the government’s press service reported.
Balayan was serving in the position since May 2018.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
