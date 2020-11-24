COVID-19: Armenia reports 813 new cases, 3845 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. 813 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 127,522, the ministry of healthcare said today.

3845 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 98,944.

1977 tests were conducted in the past one day.

26 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2002.

The number of active cases is 26,069.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 570 (4 new such cases).

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





