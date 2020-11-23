President Sarkissian pays working visit to Jordan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian’s short working visit to Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has kicked off.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian continues meetings with heads of different Arab states to reaffirm Armenia’s readiness for friendship and cooperation.

Following the welcoming ceremony, President Sarkissian had a private conversation with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, followed by an extended-format meeting.

King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein enjoys great reputation in the Islamic world, is the Custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites, and the protector of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

Saluting the Armenian President’s visit, the King of Jordan said that the two countries are linked with firm friendship and historical ties. The King recalled with warmth his official visit to Armenia in February of this year.

President Sarkissian thanked for warm reception and words of support, as well as the readiness to further develop the relations between the two countries. ‘’There is mutual trust and we can work for the future’’, President Sarkissian said, adding that difficult periods show who are one’s sincere friends.

Referring to the opportunities for deepening bilateral relations and using the existing potential more effectively, the President of Armenia and the King of Jordan expressed readiness to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation. According to them, the two countries have a lot in common, they are the bearers of ancient civilizations, highlight and value human resources. Jordan, like Armenia, has made human potential its main driver of development.

The interlocutors shared the opinion that Armenia and Jordan can successfully cooperate particularly in the fields of the modern technologies, education, science, health, food security, tourism, and Jordan's experience in working with IDPs can be instructive for Armenia.

During the meeting the sides also referred to the joint efforts in the struggle against coronavirus.

President Sarkissian briefed the King of Jordan on the consequences of the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression against Artsakh and the situation in that context. The Jordanian side noted that it used its ties and reputation in the international arena to contribute to the peace efforts.