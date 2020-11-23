Russian officer injured in Nagorno Karabakh as a result of mine explosion
19:28, 23 November, 2020
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A Russian officer of the peacekeeping mission has been injured in Nagorno Karabakh as a result of a mine explosion, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti.
The Russian Defense Ministry informs that the injured officer has been hospitalized. His life is not under risk.
Ria Novosti also informs that a number of employees of the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh have been injured. An Azerbaijani servicemen has died.
