Russian officer injured in Nagorno Karabakh as a result of mine explosion

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. A Russian officer of the peacekeeping mission has been injured in Nagorno Karabakh as a result of a mine explosion, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti.

The Russian Defense Ministry informs that the injured officer has been hospitalized. His life is not under risk.

Ria Novosti also informs that a number of employees of the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh have been injured. An Azerbaijani servicemen has died.