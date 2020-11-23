Heads of Armenian National Assembly and Russian State Duma highlight agreement on ceasefire in NK

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Russian side, President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with the Russian Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. The Chairman of the State Duma congratulated Mirzoyan on birthdays and condemned the attack against him.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia, the interlocutors highlighted the adoption of the trilateral declaration under the mediation of Russian President Putin on stopping hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, emphasizing that thanks to that declaration it was possible to save the lives of tens of thousands of people.

Armenian Parliament Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan was hospitalized on November 10 with injuries after being attacked by a crowd of protesters angered by the news of a Russia-brokered deal with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.