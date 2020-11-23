Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-11-20

YEREVAN, 23 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 November, USD exchange rate up by 2.10 drams to 505.32 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.40 drams to 600.12 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 6.66 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 7.59 drams to 675.56 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 423.53 drams to 30473.4 drams. Silver price up by 4.62 drams to 392.59 drams. Platinum price up by 258.69 drams to 15531.57 drams.