Road condition update
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Road Department SNCO of the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructure reports that as of 17:00 light snowfalls are reported on the roads of Goris town, and rain on the roads of Kapan.
All inter-state and republican roads are open across Armenia.
Clearing operations are underway.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
