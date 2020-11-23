Road condition update

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Road Department SNCO of the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructure reports that as of 17:00 light snowfalls are reported on the roads of Goris town, and rain on the roads of Kapan.

All inter-state and republican roads are open across Armenia.

Clearing operations are underway.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan