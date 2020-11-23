Chairwoman of Russian Federation Council congratulates Armenian Speaker of Parliament on birthday

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko has sent a congratulatory letter to Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on the occasion of his birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Congratulating the Speaker, Valentina Matviyenko expressed confidence that his personal characteristics will help overcome the difficult times facing Armenia.

Mrs. Matviyenko wished a speedy recovery to the Speaker.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan