ECHR applies urgent measures in case of Armenian POWs in Azeri custody

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights has ruled to apply an urgent measure in the case of human rights protection of Armenian servicemen who are held as prisoners of war by Azerbaijan.

“The persons in captivity are Samvel Asatryan, Arsen Karapetyan, Norik Arakelyan, Gegham Elibekyan, Vahe Abrahamyan, Hovsep Sahakyan, Samvel Kastakcyan, Samvel Knyazyan, Edik Tonoyan, Valery Hayrapetyan, Harutyun Gevorgyan, Arman Harutyunyan, Mikayel Martirosyan, Lyudwig Mkrtchyan, Petros Ghazaryan, Sargis Soghomonyan and Khachik Hakobyan,” lawyer Artak Zeynalyan said in a statement.

The families of the captive Armenian servicemen have appealed to the ECHR requesting urgent measures on the protection of the right to life and right to be free from inhumane treatment.

The ECHR demanded the Azeri government to provide detailed documentation on when the troops were captures, where they are held, the detention conditions and medical issues. The ECHR recorded that the Azeri government has failed to submit trustworthy and substantiated information within the defined timeframe.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan