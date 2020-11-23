President of Artsakh holds working consultation in Askeran

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an extended working consultation with the community leaders and responsible officials of the Askeran region, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President touched upon the consequences of the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan, stating that it is necessary to restore the normal life as soon as possible. He added that for this purpose the urban development ministry will take operative measures to repair the apartments damaged from the Azerbaijani shelling.

The President of Artsakh instructed to have a responsible person in the operative center of the Artsakh government in Armenia who will deal with the social issues of the Artsakh residents who were left without shelters and have temporarily settled in Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan