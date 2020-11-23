COVID-19: Armenia reports 485 new cases, 1009 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 485 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 126,709, the ministry of healthcare said today.

1009 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 95,099.

1305 tests were conducted in the past one day.

24 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1976.

The number of active cases is 29,131.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 503 (2 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan