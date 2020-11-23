France stands by Armenia – PM Pashinyan on arrival of humanitarian aid

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan commented on the delivery of humanitarian aid by France to Armenia, stating that friendly France stands by Armenia.

“France, the friend of Armenia and the Armenian people, stands by us. The first plane delivering the French government’s humanitarian aid has just landed in Yerevan”, the PM said on Twitter.

The first plane delivering humanitarian aid from France, as promised by President Emmanuel Macron, has landed in Yerevan. The first plane delivering humanitarian aid as announced by the President of France has landed in Yerevan. The plane chartered by the Crisis Center of the French Foreign Ministry delivered medical equipment and drugs for strengthening Armenia’s healthcare system capacities, as well as essentials for people displaced from Nagorno Karabakh who are currently in Armenia.

The second plane is expected to arrive in Armenia on November 27.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan