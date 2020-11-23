Russian military sends sappers to Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Russian military has sent sappers to be involved in the de-mining operations in Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Specialists, equipment, weapons and service dogs were taken to the NK zone for the peacekeeping mission.

The Uran-6 multirole de-mining systems were also transported .

The personnel and equipment will be taken to Artsakh via the Yerevan-Goris-Stepanakert route and will start de-mining terrain, roads and building and dispose explosive items in regions of Nagorno Karabakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan