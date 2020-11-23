First plane delivering humanitarian aid from France lands in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The first plane delivering humanitarian aid from France, as promised by President Emmanuel Macron, has landed in Yerevan, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte said on Facebook.

“The first plane delivering humanitarian aid as announced by the President of France has landed in Yerevan. The plane chartered by the Crisis Center of the French Foreign Ministry delivered medical equipment and drugs for strengthening Armenia’s healthcare system capacities, as well as essentials for people displaced from Nagorno Karabakh who are currently in Armenia”, the Ambassador said.

The second plane is expected to arrive in Armenia on November 27.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan