More than 1400 people returned to Artsakh on November 22

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. More than 1400 people returned to Artsakh from Armenia on November 22. The repatriating refugees were escorted by the Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The convoy of 34 buses departed Yerevan en route Stepanakert City.

