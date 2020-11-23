Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 November

Road condition

Road condition

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Road Department SNCO of the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures informs that on November 23, as of 09:30, no precipitation is reported in Armenia.

All inter-state and republican roads are open across Armenia.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration