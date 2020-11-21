Armenia, Artsakh Ombudsmen complete 4th report on Azerbaijani atrocities against Armenian captives

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsmen of Armenia and Artsakh Arman Tatoyan and Artak Beglaryan have finished the 4th closed report on atrocities committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against captured ethnic Armenians and corpses in the period from November 4 to 18, Ombudsman Tatoyan said on Facebook.

“We have finished the 4th closed report on atrocities committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against captured ethnic Armenians and corpses. It is the 4th report covering only torture and cruelty and refers to the period from November 4-18. We have already started preparation of the 5th report.

This report provides concrete evidence of all atrocities and war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces. All these were committed only because people were ethnic Armenians. These are the result of the Azerbaijani state supported policy of hate speech in Azerbaijan.

The report contains evidence and analysis confirming the Azerbaijani policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide through terroristic methods in Artsakh.

P.S. We do not publish the content of the report given the severity of atrocities and torture committed by Azerbaijan. It will be submitted to international bodies, as well as to relevant state bodies of Armenia”, the Ombudsman of Armenia said.