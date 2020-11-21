Armenia reaffirms direction of developing and deepening allied relations with Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The leadership of Armenia has reaffirmed the direction of deepening and developing the allied relations with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Yerevan.

“The leadership of Armenia has reaffirmed the direction of developing and deepening the allied relations with Russia. We assess our visit as a confirmation of the support of the Russian President to the efforts aimed at ensuring the public’s stability in Armenia, and as a demonstration of our support to the direction that the leadership of Armenia – the Prime Minister, the President, support to maintain the November 9 statement which allowed to stop the bloodshed and start the peace processes”, the Russian FM said.

The Russian governmental delegation led by FM Lavrov arrived in Armenia on November 21.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan