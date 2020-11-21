Russian Defense Minister discusses NK situation with Azerbaijan’s President and Defense Minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu is confident that the ceasefire regime in Nagorno Karabakh will be maintained also in the future, the minister said during the meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and defense minister Zakir Hasanov in Baku on November 21, reports TASS.

“I think not so much time has passed from the historic statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, but the peacekeeping forces are already stationed in 23 positions. Main highways are under control for ensuring the security in the Line of Contact. The process of return of refugees has started. Our work is giving results. The ceasefire is maintained now, and I am sure that it will be so also in the future”, the Russian defense minister said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan