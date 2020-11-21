Head of Rospotrebnadzor sees stabilization and decline in Armenia’s COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova sees both stabilization and decline in the cases of the novel coronavirus being confirmed in Armenia.

“I would like to state that today undoubtedly there are good achievements in Armenia after a big growth [of cases]. Today we see both stabilization and decline. Despite all the difficulties existing in Armenia, you, our dear colleagues, can achieve good results. They are obvious today”, Anna Popova said at the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Yerevan on November 21.

He highlighted the work of doctors, scientists and the high professionalism in Armenia.

Anna Popova informed that a big conference on COVID-19 is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg in December and expressed hope that it will also be attended by the Armenian colleagues.

