Russia donates one more mobile lab to Armenia        

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) has donated a mobile lab to Armenia’s healthcare ministry. The mobile lab is designed for conducting classical biological and PCR tests to detect specific dangerous infections.

During the inauguration ceremony of the lab at Yerevan’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention Armenian Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan stated that it’s difficult to mention the numerous invaluable support provided by the Russian colleagues. “That support is valuable especially these days when our country is facing a difficult situation: the fight is on two directions – the pandemic and the problems caused by the military operations in Nagorno Karabakh”, Torosyan said.

He stated that Russia has provided and continues providing support to Armenia in the treatment of both infectious and non-infectious diseases. From the first days of the fight against the COVID-19 Russia is providing an invaluable support to Armenia’s healthcare system. “Today we are receiving another important support from our Russian colleagues. One more mobile lab has been donated to us which will help us a lot to fight against infectious diseases and prevent their spread”, he said and thanked the Russian side.

Rospotrebnadzor executive Anna Popova stated that the relations with the Armenian partners have a long history. She added that in the past 5 years they are implementing 6 joint Russian-Armenian projects.

This new mobile lab joins the already existing 5 ones. “It will provide an additional opportunity for diagnosing, preventing the non-ordinary disease which we all are dealing with”, Popova said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan