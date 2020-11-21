‘We should ensure return of Artsakh residents to their homes’ – Armenian PM receives Russian FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Yerevan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Foreign Minister,

Let me welcome you in Yerevan. Today we have discussed in an extended format all issues on our agenda. Of course, for us the most important issue today is the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh. We must make decisions on many issues, and the most important one is the humanitarian part of the issue as we should ensure the return of the residents of Artsakh to their homes. Of course, there is already a good dynamic of the return of the Artsakh residents to their homes. And in fact Russian peacekeepers are stationed in all mentioned places, they are already ensuring the security. This is a very important factor which is ensuring the security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh. But there are also issues which are not solved, for instance in the future how we are going to ensure the exercise of the right of the residents of several regions to return, who will ensure the security of our compatriots, how it will be done. These are issues which are on our agenda. We must discuss and make decisions in this respect”, the Armenian PM said in his remarks.

In his turn the Russian FM stated:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Thank you for the warm welcome. Our delegation has arrived in Yerevan within the frames of the agreement with you and President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, aimed at completely covering our cooperation and all directions of our allied, strategic relations. And of course, the issues connected with the necessity of solving the problems in Nagorno Karabakh are a priority.

The November 9 statement allows to solve these issues based on the agreements recorded in the document signed by the three leaders. It first of all relates to the return of refugees and the solution of all humanitarian issues of the current situation.

We are committed to that, you have already said. Thank you for your high appreciation of the mission carried out by our peacekeepers which is important not only from security perspective as the main component of their mandate, but also from the perspective of constant support to the people who return and need humanitarian aid. In addition the peacekeeping mission, the inter-agency center which is created by the decree of President Putin and is already starting its operation, will also deal with all these issues. As I have already said, we are actively engaging the UN agencies, promote them to use their capacities more actively for the residents of the region. We are also actively supporting the International Committee of Red Cross which is working, including in Karabakh.

During this visit we will also consider the entire complex of our relations. You have already met with the Russian defense minister, the Director General of the Russian Railways is also in Yerevan. I am sure we will have a positive and complex picture with the results of today’s talks which will push forward our relations and will support your initiatives, which we sincerely wish, aimed at stabilizing the situation in Armenia and solving the problems connected with Nagorno Karabakh”.

Nikol Pashinyan and Sergei Lavrov discussed a number of issues relating to the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan