Armenian PM receives Russian governmental delegation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today the governmental delegation of Russia led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The delegation includes Russia’s deputy prime ministers, minister of health, head of the 5th service of the Federal Security Service, deputy foreign minister, deputy finance minister and others.

Welcoming the Russian delegation, the Armenian PM said: “Dear Mr. Foreign Minister, dear colleagues, I warmly welcome you in Yerevan. I would like to state that we highly value your presence in our country. It is very important for us not only to continue, but also, taking into account the uniqueness of the current situation, to strengthen our ties, mutual partnership in order to overcome the situation created in our country and the region in general.

I would like to thank the Russian partners for the support they provided not only during the military crisis, but also during the coronavirus. I think we all have felt Russia’s support at this period, especially in recent months, as well as those friendly and allied relations which exist between our countries traditionally.

We have quite a big agenda of discussion, I am sure we will achieve solutions on many issues, not only ongoing, but also those of strategic nature because the military-political situation has changed in our region for known circumstances and developments. I think we should view our strategic vision in a new way in the context of nearby and strategic future. I think in this regard we have common views and programs and we must clarify them during today’s negotiations. Thank you”.

In his turn the Russian FM stated: “Dear Mr. Prime Minister, dear colleagues, I first of all want to convey the warm greetings and best wishes of President Putin, Prime Minister Mishustin to you. We are here at the decision of President Putin, you have discussed with him the agenda of our today’s meetings and have also talked to the Prime Minister about it.

We are interested, as you stated, in viewing the entire complex of our relations in a situation when on November 9 after prolonging negotiations the statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was adopted which put an end to the bloodshed and provided an opportunity for the stabilization of the situation in all contexts, including the humanitarian one.

You know that our peacekeepers are actively engaged in the fulfillment of that agreement, including providing humanitarian support. Today we will discuss also issues connected with the creation of an inter-agency humanitarian response center. It’s a new structure and will fully work on restoring the citizens’ needs, the civilian infrastructure. We will also observe current issues of our economic partnership, the cooperation in the energy sector in accordance with the program which our Armenian partners have made for us.

I also want to note that we are working actively with the international organizations, the UN agencies, such as the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, the UNICEF, UNESCO and the International Committee of Red Cross. We have contacted all these organizations, their leaders, and today as well we are ready to exchange views on how optimally to organize their investment on the matters which need to be solved today.

We want to thank for the traditional warm welcome in Yerevan, and reaffirm our support to the brotherly Armenian people. With your permission my colleagues are ready to present our approaches on economic, energy, humanitarian cooperation aspects, including our common efforts for fighting the coronavirus”.

The meeting participants discussed issues on deepening the cooperation between Armenia and Russia in energy, transport infrastructures, COVID-19 response and other areas.

They also touched upon the direct humanitarian support provided to Nagorno Karabakh, as well as the steps on exchanging bodies and POWs, preserving the Armenian cultural heritage.

Commenting on Turkey’s role on the maintenance of the ceasefire in the NK conflict zone, the Russian FM said the Russian-Turkish monitoring center will operate exclusively in a remote way.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the resumption of normal life in Artsakh and the return of its residents to their settlements.

