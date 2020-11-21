Russia Health Minister provides COVID-19 vaccine samples to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Samples of Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been brought from Russia to Armenia, Russia’s Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said at Yerevan’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, during an event on donating mobile laboratory to Armenia.

“Today we have brought samples of the Russian vaccine”, he said, handing over the samples of the vaccine to his Armenian counterpart.

Russia was the first country that announced official registration of a coronavirus vaccine. The vaccination process has already started in Russia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan