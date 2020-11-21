President of Artsakh offers condolences over death of Rita Sargsyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan extended condolences over the death of Rita Sargsyan, the spouse of the Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

“Rita Sargsyan was enjoying a great love and respect in Artsakh. Important strategic projects have been implemented in different spheres of our Republic thanks to her sponsorship and active support. Hundreds of children were born thanks to the program of Aragil reproductive health support fund. She was implementing various cultural programs with a great energy, bringing her invaluable contribution to the development of culture in Artsakh”, the President of Artsakh said on Facebook. “On behalf of the people, authorities of Artsakh and myself personally I extend condolences and support to the family members and relatives of Rita Sargsyan. Her bright name will always remain in our hearts”, he said.

Rita Sargsyan has died on November 20 from the novel coronavirus.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan