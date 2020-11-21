Pashinyan introduces new minister of emergency situations to ministry staff

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the ministry of emergency situations to introduce newly-appointed minister Andranik Piloyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked former minister Felix Tsolakyan for the works done so far and wished success to the new minister in his future activities.

Pashinyan stated that the sector and the nature of work is completely new for Andranik Piloyan as he is being transferred to the ministry from the army. “But, in fact, the ministry of emergency situations, the rescue service are also part of our Armed Forces, and in this sense we can state that the change is not so big and there are similar actions also in the ministry of emergency situations”.

He added that during the recent war the units of the ministry played a very active role: “I stress the importance of further development of the rescue service, the ministry in general, by also taking into account the challenges facing us, our needs, but of course based on what has existed effectively before this moment”.

Former minister Felix Tsolakyan thanked the PM for the joint work and wished success to the new minister.

In his turn Andranik Piloyan thanked the PM for the high trust and stated: “As the sector is something new for me, and I am coming here from the army, I think that during my work I will try to invest the good and the positive I had in the Army here, and the step taken by the leadership of Mr. Tsolakyan in this structure I will try to add it by one or two”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan