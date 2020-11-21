Armenian PM introduces new defense minister to staff

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the ministry of defense to introduce new Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan to the top leadership of the Armed Forces, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Nikol Pashinyan thanked former defense minister Davit Tonoyan for the works carried out and wished success to Vagharshak Harutyunyan in his future activities.

“We should seriously analyze what has taken place, understand where we did a mistake, why we did a mistake and what we should do for drawing conclusions from that mistakes. And, generally, it’s obvious that we need reforms in the Army and the Armed Forces. And it’s another question with what logic these reforms should move on, with what schedule and what issues should touch upon. It’s very important for us to be able to build a new logic, new strategy, by not damaging the healthy and competitive traditions, logic in our Army and Armed Forces, which would bring success to our Army, our Armed Forces. Because our country’s security guarantee are the Armed Forces, the Army”, the PM said.

In his remarks former defense minister Davit Tonoyan stated: “Dear Mr. Prime Minister, dear Mr. Minister, I already had an opportunity to express my opinion, my approaches in my public speech. I once again want to thank the staff with whom we passed these difficult days. We have problems which require urgent solution”. Tonoyan expressed readiness to continue transferring his experience to the new defense minister to overcome all problems at this difficult stage.

New defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan in his turn thanked the Prime Minister for the trust and stated that respective steps should be taken in the current military-political situation. “The situation is connected with Turkey’s activities in the region, the Russian peacekeeping mission and the situation created after the war which we have. I am convinced that together with the officers’ staff we will keep the positive we had in the Army and will prepare, assess the results, objective and subjective reasons in a short period of time and will prepare a new package of reforms which we will report to you”.

At the end of the meeting PM Nikol Pashinyan once again wished success to everyone.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan