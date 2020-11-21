Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 November

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 November:

The price of aluminum up by 0.03% to $1994.50, copper price down by 0.77% to $7046.50, lead price up by 1.42% to $1968.00, nickel price down by 0.22% to $15743.00, tin price down by 2.15% to $18635.00, zinc price down by 0.51% to $2726.50, molybdenum price down by 0.53% to $20459.00, cobalt price stood at $32395.00, “Armenpress” reports.

