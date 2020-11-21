Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 November

Armenian PM extends condolences over death of Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter of condolences over death of Rita Sargsyan, the spouse of Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I learned with sorrow about the untimely demise of Rita Sargsyan, the spouse of Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

As chairperson of the Donate Life Foundation Board of Trustees, Mrs. Sargsyan played a key role in supporting Armenian children struggling against blood cancer by helping to address several health-related issues. Her efforts resulted in the reconstruction of a number of healthcare and educational institutions.

Mrs. Sargsyan likewise led valuable social and public activities aimed at fostering cultural life in the country.

On behalf of our family, I express condolences to the mourning family of the Sargsyans”, reads the PM’s condolence letter.
 





