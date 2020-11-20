Russian FM announces about attempts to thwart declaration on Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia notices attempts of thwarting the implementation of the declaration signed by the Russian President, Prime Minister of Armenia and President of Azerbaijan on November 9, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said in a consultation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

‘’Unfortunately, there is such a tendency. We feel that there are attempts to stop the implementation of the declaration signed by the Russian President, Prime Minister of Armenia and President of Azerbaijan on November 9, there are attempts to impede the full implementation of that agreement, though everyone has to admit that it is being successfully implemented. We also see attempts to change the nature of the peacekeeping mission, those attempts are still hidden, but they take place’’, Lavrov said.