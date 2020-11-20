Russia completes deployment of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia has completed deployment of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu reported to President Putin.

According to the Russian Defense Minister, a total of 250 flights have been carried out, a personnel of 1960, 552 military equipment have been transported. 23 observer posts have been established.

Defense Minister Shoygu informed that the Lachin corridor and the territory of Nagorno Karabakh are under full control of the Russian peacekeepers. The corridor and the 28 km road to Stepanakert are entirely demined.

Shoygu noted that 4436 civilians have returned to Stepanakert since November 14.

Starting from November 17 the safe traffic for civil transportations has opened.