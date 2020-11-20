Putin highlights protection of monuments and sanctuaries in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The issue of protection of monuments and sanctuaries in Nagorno Karabakh is very important, the involvement of UNESCO is highly demanded here, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Putin said in a consultation on the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh.

"I would especially like to speak about the protection of historical monuments and religious shrines, by the way, both Armenian and Azerbaijani monuments. This issue has an important human moral standard. I think that the involvement of UNESCO is highly demanded. We hope that UNICEF will help children and adolescents who are particularly vulnerable to the horrors of military conflict," Putin said.

Vladimir Putin added that the Russian Foreign Ministry has instructions in all these directions.