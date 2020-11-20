NK conflict settlement important also for Russia’s internal security – Putin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated the importance of the settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh for the internal security of the Russian Federation, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Putin said in a consultation on the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh.

"For us, for Russia, conflicts of this kind and their settlement are of particular importance, for us these are not empty words, bearing in mind that millions of Armenians and Azerbaijanis live in Russia," Putin said.

He noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan are linked with Russia by centuries-old ties. "This also has an internal political dimension for us, and is of great importance from the point of view of ensuring internal security’’, the Russian President said.