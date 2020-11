YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The former First Lady of Armenia Rita Sargsyan, the spouse of the 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan, has died at the age of 58 from COVID-19, Serzh Sargsyan’s office said.

Rita Sargsyan was hospitalized in critical condition on November 16 at the Nairi Medical Center in Yerevan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan