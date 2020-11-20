President holds meeting with new Defense Minister
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with the new Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on November 20.
The President congratulated Harutyunyan on his appointment and wished good luck, Sarkissian’s Office said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
