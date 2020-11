President awards posthumous medals to fallen troops

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed an order on bestowing posthumous state awards to a number of servicemen for “contribution in defending the country, valor and selfless devotion during combat” who were killed in action.

The posthumous Medal for Services to the Fatherland, 1st Class was awarded to Captain Martin Martirosyan,

The posthumous Medal for Services to the Fatherland, 2nd Class was awarded to Major Aram Arakelyan, Private Avetis Nazaryan,

The posthumous Medal of Combat Service was awarded to Senior Sergeant Artyom Malkhasyan, Junior Sergeant Hovhannes Khachatryan, Junior Sergeant Karen Asatryan, Private Hrahat Karapetyan, Private Ashot Babayan, Private Grigor Mnatsakanyan, Junior Sergeant Karen Grigoryan, Sergeant Gor Hayrapetyan, Private Andranik Grigoryan, Private Mkhitar Aghjoyan, Private Narek Manukyan, Private Artyom Grigoryan, Private Mher Aghabekyan, Private Armen Abrahamyan, Private Karen Serobyan, Private Yerem Kirakosyan, Private Hovhannes Poghosyan.

