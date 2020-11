Armenian President awards troops for valor in combat

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on bestowing state awards to a number of servicemen the Armenian Armed Forces for “contribution in defending the country and ensuring security and valor and skills displayed in combat.”

The Order of the Combat Cross, 1st Class was awarded to Platoon Commander, Captain Edgar Tatevosyan, Deputy Platoon Commander, Senior Sergeant Garegin Torosyan;

The Order of the Combat Cross, 2nd Class was awarded to Platoon Commander, Senior Lieutenant Sargis Grigoryan, Deputy Platoon Commander, Junior Sergeant Armen Simonyan, Private Davit Petrosyan;

The Medal of Valor was awarded to Deputy Platoon Commander, Senior Sergeant Simon Torosyan, Private Suren Simonyan, Private Ruben Nersesyan, Private Andranik Aleksanyan, Private Grigor Gharibyan, Private Gagik Sanamyan, Private Arman Sukiasyan;

The Medal for Combat Service was awarded to Battery Commander, Major Rafik Soghomonyan, Senior Sergeant Misak Petrosyan, Private Levon Melkonyan, Senior Lieutenant Gagik Yeghiazaryan, Sergeant Tigran Hakobyan, Sergeant Avetik Aghalaryan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan