Armenia’s Defense Minister steps down

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan tendered his resignation, government sources confirmed to ARMENPRESS.

Meanwhile, according to unconfirmed media reports PM Pashinyan’s chief adviser Vagharshak Harutyunyan will be named as the new defense minister.

