My Step Foundation donates $1,000,000 to military insurance organization

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The My Step Foundation will donate 1,000,000 dollars to the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen – the foundation which is providing support to the families of fallen troops and wounded servicemen.

The foundation’s Chairperson of the Board of Trustees Anna Hakobyan, the spouse of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, announced that the foundation is changing its direction of activities due to the post-war humanitarian situation. “The foundation which was previously implementing development programs will from now on implement exclusively humanitarian programs for as long as necessary,” Hakobyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan