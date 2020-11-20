Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

Parliament to debate lifting martial law

Parliament to debate lifting martial law

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Parliament will convene an extraordinary session on November 26 to debate the opposition’s proposal on lifting the martial law. The bill on cancelling the martial law – which was declared on September 27 – is introduced by the opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) party.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration