Parliament to debate lifting martial law
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Parliament will convene an extraordinary session on November 26 to debate the opposition’s proposal on lifting the martial law. The bill on cancelling the martial law – which was declared on September 27 – is introduced by the opposition Bright Armenia (LHK) party.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
