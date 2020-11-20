LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 November:

The price of aluminum up by 1.68% to $1994.00, copper price up by 0.43% to $7101.50, lead price up by 0.99% to $1940.50, nickel price up by 0.17% to $15777.00, tin price up by 0.90% to $19045.00, zinc price up by 2.47% to $2740.50, molybdenum price stood at $20569.00, cobalt price stood at $32395.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.