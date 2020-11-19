Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation in Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron.

As ARMENRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime MInister, the situation in Artsakh was discussed during the conversation. Both sides stressed the need to resume the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in full format. They referred to the issue of ensuring safe repatriation for tens of thousands of people who have fled their homes in recent weeks and preserving the religious, historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh.

The need to maintain peace and defuse the situation in the region was emphasized on both sides. In this regard, the Prime Minister of Armenia noted the fundamental importance of international recognition of the Artsakh Republic.





