France to provide humanitarian assistance to Armenian people

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan received Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry, Batoyan presented the works carried out during the war and specified the priority social issues.

‘’Next week one-time financial assistance program will start, which is intended for our compatriots who have temporarily moved to Armenia from Artsakh. The government is currently discussing programs to respond to the humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh, the restoration of civil infrastructure and normal life in Artsakh, and the safe and dignified return of displaced persons’’, Batoyan said, adding that another program has been developed for those who acquired disability as a result of the war.

Ambassador Lacote thanked for the meeting that takes place in a difficult period.

‘’I want to once again assure that France stands with Armenia and the Armenian people. I express our sympathy and solidarity to the Armenian people. It is obvious that what is happening in Nagorno Karabakh has a direct impact on the population of Armenia as well. This is quite difficult not only for the Armenian government, particularly your ministry, but also for ordinary citizens who have hosted people that have fled their homes as a result of hostilities. In this context, France is going to provide humanitarian assistance to Armenia and the Armenian people’’, Ambassador Lacote said.

The ambassador clarified that it’s about short-term and long-term assistance programs, taking into account the long-lasting consequences of the war..