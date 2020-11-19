Working group for addressing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh convenes first session

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, the first session of the working group for addressing the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh was convened.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Mher Grigoryan, officials from the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, as well MPs from the National Assembly of Armenia participated in the session.

The participants of the session discussed the situation and problems in the social and civil infrastructures resulted by the war. The main focus of the discussion was about providing shelters to the civilians of Artsakh arrived in Armenia during the war for security considerations, as well as those who have already returned to Artsakh.