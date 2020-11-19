Armenian, Russian FMs ready to develop Armenian-Russian allied relations

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazyan held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Sergey Lavrov congratulated Ara Ayvazyan on the occasion of assuming the post of the Foreign Minister of Armenia. The Ministers emphasized the readiness to continue developing Armenian-Russian allied relations in all the spheres, including regional security.

The interlocutors referred to the implementation of the November 10 trilateral declaration and the activities of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.

The Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers also discussed the situation in Artsakh and the region. In this context, the sides referred to the efforts aimed at the solution of humanitarian issues in Artsakh. The sides also exchanged views yesterday’s meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in Moscow.

During the conversation the Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the upcoming agenda of the Armenian-Russian cooperation.