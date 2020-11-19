Belarus appoints new ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has appointed Former Prosecutor General Aleksandr Konyuk to be the new Ambassador to Armenia, BelTA reported.

Lukashenko also appointed new ambassadors to Azerbaijan, China, Pakistan and Kenya.

The President said that Belarus has “excellent relations” with Armenia and “very good, close relations” with Azerbaijan.

“Keep maintaining the relations at this level. These are the two countries that should live peacefully in the future. We have maintained very good relations both with Yerevan and Baku and will continue to do so. We sympathize with what happened there. People died. Thank God that the war is over,” BelTA quoted President Lukashenko as saying at the meeting with the ambassadors.

Lukashenko appointed Former Defense Minister and State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Andrei Ravkov as Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

